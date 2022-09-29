article

Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun.

Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend.

Music to My Beers

Head out to Pearland for two days of live music, family-friendly fun, food, and, of course, beer.

It kicks off Friday with a sip and stroll craft market, an Oktoberfest cook-off, entertainment and more.

Come back Saturday to sample beer from regional breweries, feast at local food trucks and enjoy even more live music.

When: September 30, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; October 1, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

Cost: Free admission; Friday cookoff wristbands and Saturday brew hall tickets can be purchased on site

Kemah Boardwalk Boo

Halloween is hitting the Boardwalk! There’s a packed lineup of family-friendly activities beginning September 30 and running through weekends in October. On Friday nights, catch a Halloween movie. Saturdays and Sundays feature live music, and events that vary by weekends like costume contests, kids' crafts and freaky food-eating contests.

When: September 30 - October 31

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Cost: Admission to the boardwalk is free, but some activities may be an additional cost

A Taste of Cy-Fair

A Taste of Cy-Fair is back for its fourth year! Come hungry and sample food from restaurants in Cy-Fair and the Houston area. You can also sip on an array of wine or craft beers. There will be live music, entertainment and a silent auction.

Where: Lakeland Village Center, 10615 Fry Road, Cypress, TX 77433

When: October 1, VIP entrance at 4 p.m., GA at 5 p.m.; ends at 8 p.m.

Cost: VIP tickets sold out; GA tickets $40 for adults, $20 for children under 12 years old; 2 and under free

Fall Festival begins at P-6 Farms

Head out to the pumpkin patch – or the pumpkin house– and get in the spirit of the season during the Fall Festival at P-6 Farms. In addition to photo ops, there is also a corn maze, farm animals, a hay ride, a sunflower field and a lot more.

When: October 1 - November 6, Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: 9963 Poole's Road, Montgomery, Texas 77356

Cost: $21.95 online

Zoo Boo at the Houston Zoo

Gear up for Halloween with a spooktacular trip to the Houston Zoo. During the month of October, visitors can find themed photo ops, a Scary-Go-Round and a pumpkin lantern tunnel amid the fall festivities. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.

Every Friday in October (beginning Oct. 7), hours are extended until 8:30 p.m. for Zoo Boo After Hours.

When: October 1 - 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Prices vary by day

Oktoberfest at Sugar Land Town Square

It’s Sugar Land Town Square’s first Oktoberfest! You can sample some of 50 different brews, shop for vintage and handcrafted goods from local makers, dine on some traditional German dishes, or compete in a game. Live main stage entertainment includes performances by Electric Circus, Eurofest and Dance Houston.

When: October 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: City Walk Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: Free admission; Flying Saucer Biergarten tasting packages $25 in advance, $30 day of the event

Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival

More than 20 of Houston’s top chefs will partner with regional farms to create dishes for Chefs for Farmers' first Houston festival.

The ticket is all-inclusive and includes unlimited bites, live entertainment and drinks from wineries, distilleries and breweries.

When: October 2, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP access an hour earlier)

Where: Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell St., Houston, TX 77019

Cost: VIP sold out; general admission $115

