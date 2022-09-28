article

Stop by and say hello to the Hello Kitty Café Truck as it paints southwest Houston pink.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is a café on wheels that will roll into Sugar Land for a one-day-only stop at First Colony Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday as a part of its 2022 West Coast Tour.

Hello Kitty Café Lavender T-Shirt (Photo Courtesy of FWD PR)

Pretty and pink, the pop-up shop is bringing fans of the character all types of goodies and collectibles. Visitors can look forward to getting their hands on all things Hello Kitty Café related such as a coin bank, a glass mug with a sprinkle handle, a lunchbox, a lavender T-shirt, a canvas tote, a stainless steel rainbow thermos, hand decorated cookie sets, and enamel pin sets and Madeleine cookie sets.

They'll also have their bestsellers, Hello Kitty Café plush toys and giant Hello Kitty Café cookies, available for purchase.

Hello Kitty Café Signature Macaroon Set (Photo Courtesy of FWD PR)

After leaving Houston, the truck will continue its tour and make a stop in Austin on Oct. 8.