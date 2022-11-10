article

Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend.

Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston area.

Nutcracker Market

The Nutcracker Market is back for its 42nd year in Houston. Find some holiday cheer and hundreds of merchants from across the country at this four-day event. Shop holiday items, gourmet food, clothing, jewelry, gifts and more. The annual event benefits the Houston Ballet Foundation.

When: Nov. 10 through Nov. 13

Where: NRG Center

Cost: $18+ fees online; $20 cash or check at the Market

Click here for more information.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival

The 14th Annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival features seven days of in-person and virtual events. There will be screenings of feature films highlighting the diverse cultural community of the city, and short film competitions.

When: Nov. 10 through Nov. 17

Where: Various locations

Cost: All access pass $225; Virtual pass $20

Click here for more information.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

Some of your favorite Disney stories come to life! Characters from movies like Coco, Tangled, Moana and more take to the ice rink to create an entertaining show for the whole family.

When: Nov. 10 through Nov. 13; multiple showtimes

Where: NRG Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Click here for more information.

Ice skating at Discovery Green

It may not be winter yet, but you can still glide across a frozen wonderland right here in Houston. The ice rink at Discovery Green is welcoming back skaters starting this week.

On Nov. 11, Discovery Green will have live ice carvings, mural paintings and other performances.

When: Nov. 11 through Jan. 29

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $17 admission; $8 on Cheap Skate Mondays

Click here for more information.

Tokyo Night Festival

Experience Japanese food, music, art and more at this two-day festival in Houston. Shop from dozens of vendors, enjoy live music, and watch traditional and modern dance performances. There will also be martial arts showcases.

When: Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Texas Festival Grounds, 6848 Almeda Genoa Rd, Houston, TX 77075

Cost: $20 for one day

Click here for more information.

Movie Under the Moon at Sugar Land Town Square

Bring the whole family for a movie night under the stars in Sugar Land Town Square. There will be a screening of Star Wars - Rogue One. You can bring a lawn chair.

When: Nov. 12; 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Bellaire Arts & Crafts Festival

The Bellaire Arts & Craft Festival is back at Paseo Park. Browse goods from dozens of vendors and crafters and get a jump start on your holiday shopping. The festival will also have food vendors, kids' activities and live music.

When: Nov. 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Paseo Park, 5000 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Cost: Free admission

Click here for more information.

Houston Food Fest

Find more than 50 food vendors from Houston, Austin and other surrounding areas all in one place. Offerings include everything from BBQ to vegan burgers to tacos and even dessert. There will also be live music, games and other fun activities.

When: Nov. 12; 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis St, Houston, TX 77006

Cost: $8, plus cost of food

Click here for more information.

Markets for Makers

Shop for unique items from more than 90 makers specializing in everything from decor to clothing to art and more. There will also be food trucks, a DIY station and photo walls.

When: Nov. 12 and Nov. 13; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: General admission starts at $8; VIP starts at $17

Click here for more information.

Veterans Day freebies and deals

Businesses and restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans and active service members this Veterans Day weekend by offering freebies and discounts.

Whether you're looking to enjoy some delicious food or get out and have an adventure, we have a complete list of businesses that are offering their services to thank veterans for theirs. Click here to see the deals.