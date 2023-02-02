Catch an exciting performance this weekend, get an autograph from a sports legend or learn how to get your home and garden springtime ready.

Here's a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

MORE: Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices: Event begins Feb. 15

Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour

Bring the whole family out for a show filled with magic and wonder. A team of five magicians performs interactive illusions, an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, levitation and more.

When: Feb. 2-17

Where: Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99

Click here for more information.



Houston Home + Garden Show

Get ready for spring at the Houston Home + Garden Show. Shop from small and local businesses and pick up some garden tips and tricks. The Junk Gypsies from HGTV will also take the stage to talk about their story, style tips and more.

When: Feb. 3 - 5

Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: $8 in advance; $10 day-of

Click here for more information.

MORE: Stop and smell the roses at Houston Home + Garden show

Chicago presented by Theater Under the Stars

This show has wowed audiences for decades. See the iconic musical presented in Houston by Theatre Under the Stars.

When: Jan. 31 to Feb. 12

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Click here for more information.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

This nationally and internationally touring company comes to Houston for two days only. The 18-member company performs "Higher Ground" with choreography by resident choreographer Robert Garland and music by Stevie Wonder, "Blake Works IV (The Barre Project)" with choreography by William Forsythe, and "Balamouk" with choregraphy Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and music by Les Yeux Noirs, Lisa Gerrard and René Aubry.

When: Feb. 3 & 4

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002.

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Click here for more information.

TRISTAR Houston Collectors Show

Here's an event sports fans and collectors won't want to miss. Shop memorabilia and collectibles or get an autograph from sports stars and hall of famers. Organizers say the autograph lineup includes Ryan Pressly, Chas McCormick, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Dameon Pierce and more.

When: Feb. 3-5

Where: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Single-day advanced adult tickets $13-$15, advanced single-day tickets for children 6-12 start at $5; 5 and younger free; ticket prices increase onsite (autograph tickets sold separately)

Click here for more information.

Bookworm Festival for Young Readers

This bilingual, family-friendly festival features the authors and illustrators who create books for young readers. During the panels, they will talk about their new books, the process of creating their books and answer questions. You can also buy books and get them signed. Featured authors and illustrators include Kelly DiPucchio, Angela Dominguez, Zaida Hernandez, Rafael López, Stephen Shaskan, Marcelo Verdad and Anne Wynter.

When: Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Where: M. O. Campbell Educational Center, 1865 Aldine Bender Road Houston, TX 77032

Cost: Free, but you need to reserve a ticket

Click here for more information.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters return to Houston! They bring their incredible basketball skills and excitement for the whole family.

When: Feb. 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Click here for more information.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Catch all of the excitement, jumps and high-speed laps as riders compete on the off-road track.

When: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Click here for more information.

Last weekend of Galveston Restaurant Week

It's your last chance for a great meal during Galveston Restaurant Weeks. Forty restaurants on Galveston Island will be offering prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at a special price. The event will also help raise donations for some community organizations.

When: Now through Feb. 5

Where: 40 Galveston restaurants

Cost: Breakfast, lunch and brunch between $10 to $20; dinners between $20 to $45

Click here for more information.