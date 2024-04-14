No injuries were reported following an evening fire at The Woodlands Mall on Saturday.

The Woodlands Fire Department said authorities received multiple calls for a fire at the loading dock between Dicks Sporting Goods and Dillards.

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm when the first units arrived and reported heavy fire at the loading dock extending to the building.

Officials said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire that originated in wooden pallets and cardboard.

The fire did significant damage to the two-story exterior wall and extended to the roof.

Authorities stated that Dicks Sporting Goods had minor smoke and water damage.

In total, five ladder trucks, six engines, one rescue truck, and 50 firefighters battled the blaze.