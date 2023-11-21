The Rolling Stones are returning to the stage with a new tour set to cover 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada and Houston is their first stop!

Stones Tour '24 will kick off on April 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium as band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood treat fans to a setlist of their greatest hits, including classics like "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin’ Jack Flash," and "Satisfaction."

They will also perform deep cuts and songs from their latest album, HACKNEY DIAMONDS, which has garnered acclaim and a Grammy nomination for the lead single "Angry."

Considered one of the world’s most iconic artists, The Rolling Stones' return to touring is highly anticipated!

The tour promises a new stage setup and the high energy synonymous with the legendary rockers, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans.

You can view the full list of The Rolling Stones - Stones Tour '24 stops below:

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 at Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 at BC Place - Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

