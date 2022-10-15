Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip.

FOX 26 first reported back in mid-August about Timothy Perez, 32, who drove to Austin around March to visit his brother. The family confirmed Saturday his skeletal remains were found Tuesday in Williamson County, Texas.

"He said 'yes, I'm lost,' and I said, 'pull over, and I'll come to get you,'" said Timothy's father Robert Perez. "He tried to call his brother, and his brother missed the call, he missed the call at 2 o'clock in the morning."

Details are scarce, so we are working to get more information, but the remains were identified through dental records.

