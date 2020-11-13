The Ice at Discovery Green officially opens

The Ice at Discovery Green is back and they’ve made some changes to keep you safe during the pandemic.



Staff and skaters are required to wear a mask at all times within the venue and they’ve expanded their seating area to provide social distancing while changing shoes and skates. Hand sanitizer is also available.



Ticket prices are $15 for admission and that includes your skate rental. You are required to pick a timed visit and are allotted 75 minutes to skate.

They also continue to offer theme night, such as skating with the stars music trends with a DJ, and skating with Santa.

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance.

The Ice at Discovery Green will be open through January 31, 2021

