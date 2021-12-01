The Breakdown: SCOTUS hears abortion argument

Thousands of right-to-life advocates and pro-choice supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, as nine justices inside heard from attorneys fighting to reinstate a Mississippi law that would ban abortions at 15 weeks.

There are six conservative justices but it's the two newest appointees, Amy Coney Barret and Brett Kavanaugh, that could be the deciding factor. All six conservative-leaning justices asked questions Wednesday that would signal they're willing to side with Mississippi.

While the three liberal justices fired off questions and concerns about what this could mean for women already in poverty who get pregnant and can't afford to keep their child.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it's likely at least 22 states would immediately move to ban abortion.

A decision from SCOTUS will likely come this summer.