Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Pro-choice groups gather at city halls across US following Supreme Court draft opinion leak
Rallies were held across the nation and in Texas Tuesday after documents were leaked overnight of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court, which indicated the highest court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Roe v. Wade: Texas officials weigh in on potential Supreme Court decision
Some top Texas officials have weighed in on the leaked draft majority opinion that signals that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.