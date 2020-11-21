Thanksgiving turkey giveaway events for greater Houston-area residents
HOUSTON - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and FOX 26 has complied a list of food distribution drives that are taking place across the area ahead of the holiday.
All events listed below are free.
Fort Bend County
T.W. Davis Family YMCA at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds
4310 TX-36 Rosenberg, TX, 77471
November 30 at 10 a.m.
Harris County
Turkey Giveaway
Sunday, November 22 at 2-4pm
Hosted : Eric Fagan, Sheriff-Elect and Houston Society for Change
Mayfield Park 106 Avenue D, Sugarland, TX
Upward Bound Ministries, Inc Turkey Giveaway - 5th Ward
Fifth Ward Multi-Purpose Center
4014 Market St., Houston, Texas 77020
November 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Advertisement
Annual Turkey & Food Distribution
Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m.
Mt. Rose Church, 13000 Crosby Lynchburg Road
While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle
Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson
Annual Turkey & Food Distribution
Tuesday, November 24 at 1 p.m.
Old K-Mart Parking Lot, 9929 Homestead in Houston
While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle
Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson
Harris County Precinct 6 Constables/Compean Funeral Home 1st Annual We Care Turkey Giveaway
Wednesday, November 25 at 9 a.m.
2102 Broadway Boulevard, Houston, TX 77012
One turkey will be given per vehicle
*1,000 free turkeys will be given away.*
Annual Turkey & Food Distribution
Wednesday, November 25 at 11 a.m.
Wendel D. Ley YMCA, 15055 Wallisville Road in Houston
While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle
Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson
42nd Annual Super Feast
Walk-Up Avenida de las Americas St. (at the yellow flutter flag)
Drive-Up: Chartres St. @ Walker St. (at the Green Flag)
Thursday, November 26
Hosted by the City of Houston, Hilton Americas-Houston, Houston First and GRB Houston
For more information, click here.
Montgomery County
God's Grace Church Turkey Distribution
9944 West Montgomery, Houston 77091
November 23 at 11 a.m.