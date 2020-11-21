Thanksgiving turkey giveaway events for greater Houston-area residents

article

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and FOX 26 has complied a list of food distribution drives that are taking place across the area ahead of the holiday.

All events listed below are free.

Fort Bend County

T.W. Davis Family YMCA at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

4310 TX-36 Rosenberg, TX, 77471

November 30 at 10 a.m.



Harris County

Turkey Giveaway

Sunday, November 22 at 2-4pm

Hosted : Eric Fagan, Sheriff-Elect and Houston Society for Change

Mayfield Park 106 Avenue D, Sugarland, TX

Upward Bound Ministries, Inc Turkey Giveaway - 5th Ward

Fifth Ward Multi-Purpose Center

4014 Market St., Houston, Texas 77020

November 24 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Annual Turkey & Food Distribution

Tuesday, November 24 at 11 a.m.

Mt. Rose Church, 13000 Crosby Lynchburg Road

While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle

Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson

Annual Turkey & Food Distribution

Tuesday, November 24 at 1 p.m.

Old K-Mart Parking Lot, 9929 Homestead in Houston

While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle

Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson

Harris County Precinct 6 Constables/Compean Funeral Home 1st Annual We Care Turkey Giveaway

Wednesday, November 25 at 9 a.m.

2102 Broadway Boulevard, Houston, TX 77012

One turkey will be given per vehicle

*1,000 free turkeys will be given away.*

Annual Turkey & Food Distribution

Wednesday, November 25 at 11 a.m.

Wendel D. Ley YMCA, 15055 Wallisville Road in Houston

While supplies last. One per family, per vehicle

Event hosted by Constable Sherman Eagleton, Judge Joe Stephens and State Representative Senfronia Thompson

42nd Annual Super Feast

Walk-Up Avenida de las Americas St. (at the yellow flutter flag)

Drive-Up: Chartres St. @ Walker St. (at the Green Flag)

Thursday, November 26

Hosted by the City of Houston, Hilton Americas-Houston, Houston First and GRB Houston

For more information, click here.

Montgomery County

God's Grace Church Turkey Distribution

9944 West Montgomery, Houston 77091

November 23 at 11 a.m.