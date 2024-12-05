The Brief Celebrating 50 Years: The Texas WIC program is commemorating its 50th anniversary of providing essential nutrition and support to Texas families. Benefits of WIC: The program offers a range of benefits, including free healthy food packages, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support. Eligibility and Application: Families with children under the age of five and pregnant women are encouraged to apply for the program. Eligibility is based on income and household size, with recent updates expanding access to more families.



The Texas Department of State Health Services (HHSC) is celebrating 50 years of the Texas WIC program (Women, Infants, and Children) with a special holiday season awareness campaign. This campaign aims to encourage eligible pregnant women, new mothers, and families with children under five to apply for the program and access its many benefits.

Benefits of WIC:

Free Healthy Food Packages: WIC provides monthly food packages that include fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and cheese.

Nutrition Education: The program offers both live and self-paced classes on nutrition and breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding Support: WIC provides expert counseling and support for mothers who choose to breastfeed.

Improved Health Outcomes: WIC participation has been linked to healthier pregnancies, lower infant mortality rates, and fewer babies needing NICU care.

Who is Eligible?

Pregnant women

New mothers (up to six months postpartum)

Breastfeeding mothers (up to one year after delivery)

Children under the age of five

Fathers, foster parents, guardians, and grandparents can apply on behalf of children

New Guidelines Expand Access:

WIC has recently updated its income eligibility guidelines to allow more Texas families to participate. You can check your eligibility and apply online at TexasWIC.org/apply or by calling 800-942-3678.

Celebrating 50 Years of Impact:

Since 1974, the Texas WIC program has served over 7 million women and currently supports over 800,000 women, infants, and children each month.

"WIC provided me with essential resources when I needed them most," says Ashley Castro, a WIC recipient and mother of two from Austin. "The program offered support not just with healthy food but also with breastfeeding guidance and nutrition education."

Join the Movement:

This holiday season, consider encouraging eligible families in your community to apply for the Texas WIC program. By providing vital resources and support, WIC helps families build a strong nutritional foundation for a healthy future.