Texas truck driver charged with smuggling more than 100 undocumented immigrants in refrigerated trailer

A man is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon under the charges of smuggling more than 100 undocumented immigrants in Laredo.

Based on a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, Michael Warren Mccoy, 43, of Rosharon was found hauling a white refrigerated trailer on U.S. Highway 59 about eight miles east of Laredo. Investigators tried to pull him over as his truck reportedly failed to stay in one lane.

That's when officials cut the seal on the trailer doors, where they found a total of 115 undocumented immigrants inside.

According to the charges, Mccoy was expected to receive $250 for the drive and allegedly made three similar trips previously.

If found guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office says Mccoy could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

