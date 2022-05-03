Texas trigger law would make abortions a felony if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, nearly all abortions in Texas would become illegal. Texas is one of 13 states that have a so-called trigger law, passed by the state legislature in 2021.

Monday night’s unprecedented leak of a draft opinion indicates the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The reversal would let individual states set their own restrictions on abortions.

"If Roe is overturned, then after 30 days, abortion would become a felony in Texas and would only be done to save the life of the mother or to protect her health if it's in serious danger," said political analyst, Mark Jones.

Texas law makes no exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormalities. Doctors who perform abortions could also face fines up to $100,000 or jail time.

The news of the leak sparked a range of widespread emotions from women across the country.

"Abortion in itself, wrong, and I’m pro-life, but I'm also pro-choice. I don’t think women should be deprived of the right to choose, even though philosophically, I believe the act itself is wrong," said Lisa Emmite-Baker.

Some were vehemently opposed.

"Women should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies, and I feel like men shouldn’t be able to make that decision for us," said Katriana Hargrove.

Christine Melchor, the Director of Houston Coalition for Life, says the organization's mission is to end abortions in Houston.

"It’s really been my life’s work. I’ve been doing this since 1973. Very hopeful and very much enthused and very much staying in the mode of pure prayer that this will be the final decision," Melchor said.

The Supreme Court's final decision is expected sometime this summer.