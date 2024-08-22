Texas toll road texts: FBI issues warning for suspicious texts

Heads up to drivers who drive on a toll road across the state of Texas.

The FBI is reporting a spike in what they are calling smishing texts representing road toll collection services in multiple states.

According to the FBI, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, has received over 2,000 complaints reporting the texts.

The text will claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and contain almost identifcal language.

The "outstanding toll amount" is similar among the complaints reported to the IC3.

Officials said, the link provided in the text was created to impersonate the state's toll service name, and phone numbers appear to change.