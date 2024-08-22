Houston drivers should prepare for lane closures on the Interstate 45/North Freeway and Beltway 8 direct connector as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues its roadway rehabilitation project.

The work, focusing on I-45 North from I-610 to Cypresswood Drive, is scheduled for completion this fall.

Key closures include:

Multiple alternate lanes of I-45/North Freeway northbound and southbound at Greens Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. (One lane will remain open at all times.)

I-45/North Freeway northbound and southbound exit ramps to Greens Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

I-45/North Freeway southbound entrance ramps from Airtex Boulevard and Rankin Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

I-45/North Freeway southbound direct connector to BW 8 North westbound: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Real-time traffic updates and additional closure information are available on Houston TranStar and Drive Texas.

Closures are subject to change due to weather conditions. TxDOT advises drivers to proceed with caution in work zones and remain vigilant for construction crews and equipment.