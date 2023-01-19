Texas teachers seek pay hikes from state budget surplus

A push is on in Austin from Texas classroom educators looking to get their "piece" of the state's $33 billion surplus "pie".

With the lack of "greenbacks" no longer the legislature's "hold back", the Texas American Federation of Teachers (TxAFT) says it is time to stanch a crippling exodus of instructors fleeing the profession.

"That's why our respect agenda starts off with a minimum of a $10,000 pay raise for every certified teacher and every certified professional in our Texas public school classrooms," said Zeph Capo, Texas AFT President.

The union is also demanding a 15 percent raise for school support workers, like cafeteria staff and bus drivers, along with a cost of living increase for close to half a million Texas retired teachers and enforcement of the frequently ignored 22 to one minimum class size.

Austin House Democrat Gina Hinojosa says her son has already suffered the impact of "teacher flight" and believes it's past the time for her fellow lawmakers to act.

"My fifth grader did not get a teacher this year. For weeks, the librarian watched his class that had no teacher. Schools are shutting down because of budget cuts. Teachers are leaving in droves," said Hinojosa.

TxAFT cited its own 2022 survey which found at least six in 10 Texas teachers have seriously considered a career change, re-deployments driven, most frequently, by the need for better pay.

"If they take the second job, they feel like they are letting their students down, but if they don't have the second job, they are literally taking money for food and clothes out of their own children's life," said Capo.

"Teachers are miracle workers and in Texas, we haven't been treating them like that," said State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos of Dallas, whose daughter is a seventh grade science teacher.

TxAFT is also voicing concern over the chronic and widespread shortage of campus counselors and the need for school security upgrades that don't involve teachers carrying guns.

"It's time to walk the walk, not talk the talk," said State Representative Todd Hunter, a Corpus Christi Republican who is supporting higher teacher pay and better working conditions.