Mark your calendars for August 9-11, as Texas rolls out its annual Sales Tax Holiday, offering an opportunity to save on school supplies, clothing, and more. This is the perfect time to stock up on essentials for the upcoming school year while enjoying tax-free shopping.

What’s Tax-Free?

During the Sales Tax Holiday, Texas shoppers can enjoy exemptions on most clothing, footwear, and school supplies. Specifically, items like backpacks and school supplies sold for less than $100 are eligible for tax exemption. Whether shopping in-store, online, or by phone, you can take advantage of these savings as long as the purchase is completed during the holiday period.

Important Details

Dates : The tax-free weekend runs from Friday, August 9 through midnight Sunday, August 11.

Qualifying Items : School supplies, backpacks, clothing, and footwear under $100 are eligible. Face masks are also included in the exemption this year.

Purchase Requirements: The purchase must be made during the holiday. For online and phone orders, the transaction must be completed within the holiday period, even if the delivery is scheduled for a later date.

Additional Information

Delivery Charges : Be mindful of additional charges like delivery, shipping, and handling. These charges are included in the total sales price of the item. For example, if you purchase jeans for $95 and the delivery charge is $10, making the total $105, the jeans do not qualify for the tax exemption due to the total price exceeding $100.

Refunds: If you accidentally pay sales tax on qualifying items during the holiday, you can request a refund from the seller. Alternatively, you can use Form 00-985 to claim the refund directly from the Comptroller’s office.

This is a great chance to save money while preparing for the school year. Support local businesses and make the most of the tax-free savings. Happy shopping!