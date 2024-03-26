Texas is set to take the lead in space exploration. Governor Greg Abbott was in Houston Tuesday for the big announcement at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Abbott is announcing the Texas Space Commission members, saying with this group, our state will be secured as a national leader in the space industry, in turn meaning more jobs for Houstonians and Texans.

"Those who reach for the stars do so from the Lone Star State," said Abbott.

Determined to take Texas to even greater heights in space exploration, House Bill 3447 was passed, creating the Texas Space Commission with a nine-member board, including several Houstonians and former astronauts.

"The commission's goal is to expand upon Texas' proven leadership in civil, commercial, and military aerospace activity," the governor added. He says this isn't only a big deal for securing a spot in the space biz now, but also a future for the next generation.

"The Texas economy will benefit significantly from the ancillary job creation and growth resulting from new aerospace companies in the state," explains Director of NASA Johnson Space Center Vanessa Wyche.

"1,800 aerospace companies are based in the state of Texas now, 1,800. 150,000 jobs are directly related to aerospace here in the state of Texas," says Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.

"Welcome Governor Abbott to the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth's surface," Astronaut Loral O'Hara says from a big screen inside the space center.

During the Governor's visit, he had a far-out phone conversation with the Houston native who is on the ISS, giving long-distance calling a whole new meaning.

"Can you do any fancy moves?" the governor asks O'Hara, and she answers, "Of course, it's one of our favorite things to do," as she does a backflip.

"Really a great day for space and a great day for jobs and opportunity in Texas," says Texas State Representative Dennis Paul.

"As we return to the stars with a renewed zeal, NASA is teaming with Texas companies like SpaceX, Firefly, Blue Origin, and so many more to achieve the latest dreams of manned space exploration," said Abbott.

"That will enable us to have the private sector as investors to accelerate human space exploration," Wyche explained.

"The cost of getting into orbit is falling precipitously and things our parents could have only dreamed about are starting to become a reality," says Texas State Representative Dr. Greg Bonnen.

Governor Abbott is also challenging Texas universities to groom graduates for leadership space travel roles and asking which college will be the first to offer a degree program in Space Engineering.

Here's a breakdown of the members:

The Governor, in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan, appointed nine members to the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors. The Governor appointed Gwen Griffin, Kathy Lueders, and John Shannon to the Board of Directors for terms set to expire January 31, 2025, January 31, 2027, and January 31, 2029, respectively. The Lieutenant Governor appointed Sarah Ann Duggleby, Kirk Shireman, and Evan Loomis, and the Speaker appointed Dr. Heather Wilson, Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg, and Brad Morrison to the Board of Directors.

Gwen Griffin of Houston is the chief executive officer of the Griffin Communications Group. She is the executive director of Club for the Future, 2024 chair of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, and chair of the Dean’s Advisory Council for the College of Sciences at the University of Central Florida. Additionally, she is a member of the Space Center Houston Board of Directors, Conrad Foundation Advisory Board, and trustee of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. Griffin received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Central Florida.

Kathy Lueders of Brownsville is the general manager of Starbase at SpaceX. She worked at NASA for over three decades, serving in various roles such as associate administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, commercial crew program manager, and International Space Station program transportation integration manager. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineers and Space & Satellite Hall of Fame. Lueders received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of New Mexico and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from New Mexico State University.

John Shannon of Houston is the vice president of Exploration Systems at the Boeing Company, where he is responsible for all aspects of human spaceflight. Previously, he worked for NASA at the Johnson Space Center for 26 years, serving as a flight director and space shuttle program manager. He is a board member for the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration and the American Astronautical Society and member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Manned Spaceflight Operations Association. Additionally, he is an academician for the International Astronautical Federation. Shannon received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University and completed the program for management development at Harvard Business School.

Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby of Friendswood is the CEO and co-founder of Venus Aerospace Corp. She was previously a launch systems engineering and mission management consultant at Virgin Orbit. She is a girls soccer coach for the American Youth Soccer Organization and an advisor for Delta Gamma at Texas A&M University. She is also a volunteer for the children’s and youth ministries at Seacoast Grace Church, Grace Bible Church, and Northstar Church. Duggleby received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Virginia Polytechnic University.

Kirk Shireman of Pearland is the vice president of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin. He is on the executive committee and board of directors for the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, board of directors for Space Center Houston, board of advisors for the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and board of advisors for the Texas A&M Aerospace Engineering Advisory Board. He was previously on the board of directors for the Lutheran Educational Foundation of Houston. Shireman earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Evan Loomis of Austin is the co-founder of ICON, a general partner in Overmatch Ventures, a founding partner of Saturn Five, a venture partner for Audere Capital LLC, and an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University. He is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and board member of EMCJET. He is also a volunteer for Praxis Labs and a member of the Christ Church of Austin. Loomis earned a finance degree from Texas A&M University.

Heather Wilson, Ph.D., of El Paso is the president of The University of Texas at El Paso. She previously served as the secretary of the United States Air Force and as a U.S. Congresswoman for a decade. She is a member of the National Science Board and is chair of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities. Dr. Wilson earned an undergraduate degree from the United States Air Force Academy and completed master’s and doctoral degrees as a Rhodes scholar from Oxford University.

Nancy Currie-Gregg, Ph.D., of College Station is the director of the Texas A&M Space Institute. She is a former NASA astronaut and accumulated over 1,000 hours in space over the course of four missions. She also served NASA in various roles including as deputy director of engineering, chief engineer, and principal engineer. Dr. Currie-Gregg earned her Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Houston.

Brad Morrison of Boerne is the founder and CEO of Atlantis Industries. He is a member of the Boerne Kendall County Angels Network and the Texas National Security Innovation Council. He is also a former chair of the Cybersecurity Committee for the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Business Executives for National Security, former member of the Texas Business Leadership Council, and former chairman of the Texas Lyceum. Additionally, he served as business accelerator chair for the Entrepreneurs Organization and as honorary commander for the United States Air Force 67th Cyberspace Wing. Morrison earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in Telecommunications from Southern Methodist University.

Governor Abbott, in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan, appointed six members to the TARSEC Executive Committee. The Governor has appointed Stephanie Murphy and Matt Ondler for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Lieutenant Governor has appointed Bill Weber and Jack Fischer, and the Speaker appointed Brian Freedman and Shey Sabripour for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the appointing officer. Additionally, the chancellors of Texas A&M University and The University of Texas systems and the president of Rice University named Dr. Robert Ambrose, Dr. Daniel T. Jaffe, and Dr. David Alexander to serve on the TARSEC Executive Committee.