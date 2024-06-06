Despite a general decline in soda consumption, over half of Americans still enjoy their fizzy drinks regularly. A recent survey conducted by data experts at Holiday Calendar, which involved 3,000 Americans, sheds light on the preferred sodas across different states.

Coca-Cola has emerged as the favorite soda in the nation, taking the top spot in 20 states including Texas. Following closely is Mountain Dew, bolstered by its popularity among younger demographics.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 30: Coca-Cola soft drinks are shown on April 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Today Coca-Cola reported earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street exceptions.(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In Texas, the rankings for the most popular sodas in 2024 are as follows:

Coca-Cola Dr Pepper Pepsi Root Beer Mountain Dew

The survey results highlight Coca-Cola's enduring appeal, securing its position as the most favored soda in the Lone Star State. Dr Pepper, another iconic brand with deep Texan roots, comes in second. Pepsi and Root Beer also make strong showings, followed by Mountain Dew, which maintains a significant fan base, particularly among younger consumers.

Holiday Calendar's survey provides a fascinating snapshot of soda preferences across the United States, reflecting regional tastes and the lasting popularity of classic brands like Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper in Texas.