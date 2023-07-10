Summer road trips are an adventure for the whole family and bring people together but it can quickly be dangerous if you’re left stranded miles away from the nearest town.

Gunther Mitsubishi had QuestionPro run a survey of 3,000 road trippers to rank which routes in America they fear breaking down in.

Based on their data, Texas’ Route 90 was ranked as the 3rd most feared road trip in America.

This highway runs east to west and crosses several urban and rural communities, along with vast distances of empty land. One of the main concerns while driving this route is the challenge of finding immediate roadside assistance.

Another concern road trippers have is the extreme heat and severe storms. It is recommended to always stay updated on weather conditions and be cautious when traveling.

Taking the top two spots, US Route 285 in New Mexico and California’s Death Valley Road (SR-190) were ranked the most feared road trips in America.

To see the full list of America’s most feared road trips and additional information, click here.