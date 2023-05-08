A report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) that pedestrian fatalities continue to rise, in the state, has prompted a study of the most dangerous roads in Texas.

A lot of them are in Houston; they are frequent headlines.

Just weeks ago, a 71-year-old woman was killed by a car, while crossing Hillcroft. It was ruled a case of walking in a dangerous place, and no charges were filed. It happens a lot.

TxDOT says hundreds of pedestrians are killed on Texas roads and highways each year, up more than a third between 2017 and 2021.

The insurance research firm ValuePenguin crunched numbers from state and federal records to identify the state's most dangerous roads and highways, finding interstates and state highways account for much of the numbers.

In Houston, I-45, I-10, 610 Loop, FM 1960, and the Tomball Parkway are all in the top ten most deadly places for pedestrians.

On surface streets, where pedestrians are naturally closer to traffic, there's a lot more opportunity for danger. Distracted drivers, some more interested in their phones than the road, are certainly a hazard. But so are pedestrians.

Records show they don't always yield the right of way or are impaired, and it can be deadly.

In Texas, five of the most deadly roads for pedestrians are in Houston. Bellaire Boulevard comes in at #3, followed by Tidwell, Telephone, Bissonnet, and Veterans Memorial Drive. San Antonio is home to the top two most dangerous roads for pedestrians.

"It is Houston; it is Dallas; it is San Antonio," says ValuePenguin's Divya Sangameshwar. "These are big cities that are making those lists, and a part of it is bigger populations, more people out on the streets, more people walking, more people driving. When you put pedestrians, and you put cars in the same spaces, and people are not being careful, sad things happen."

The takeaway of this study is certainly to be careful using busy streets and highways, especially for drivers. While pedestrians may not always be the most attentive, it may well be the person behind the wheel who bears the brunt of responsibility in an accident.