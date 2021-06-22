TxDOT: Houston roads, highways and streets are not as safe as they used to be because of aggressive drivers

article

If driving in Houston lately seems more dangerous than usual, you're not the only one who's noticed.

"We have seen an increase in fatalities and major crashes on our roads. Aggressive driving does contribute to that," said Danny Perez with TXDOT.

Information FOX 26 obtained from TXDIT shows last year there were 361 crashes where road rage was a contributing factor in Harris County.

This year, there have been 129 crashes in the same category.

"Even when we are in a TxDOT vehicle with markings and the light bar, folks still drive aggressively," said Perez.

Drivers like Hector Tolontino say they experience it every day.

"Traffic definitely makes it worse. Everyone is mad getting out of work and all of that. I have to deal with it every single day," he said.

"Eye contact is really important. Don’t make any eye contact. Look away. Keep your hands on the steering wheel, focus on the road. If the person is trying to engage you, don’t become an aggressive driver by trying to address an aggressive driver. That’s the best recommendation,’ said Perez.

TXDOT tips to avoid aggressive driving:

STAY CALM, TAKE A DEEP BREATH

USE THE LEFT LANE ONLY WHEN PASSING

GIVE ANGRY DRIVERS PLENTY OF ROOM

IF YOU FEEL YOU ARE IN DANGER, CALL 911

