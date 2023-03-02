Eligible Texas residents in need of help with rent and utility payments can apply for assistance beginning later this month.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will reopen the Texas Rent Relief application portal beginning at 8 a.m. March 14 through 11:59 p.m. March 28.

It will accept new applications for a remaining $96 million in Texas Rent Relief funds.

First time applicants could be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance. That can include past due payments or a combination of past due payments and up to three months of current and future payments.

Previous applicants who haven’t received the maximum 18 months of assistance for rent or utilities can submit a request for additional funding in their existing online user account.

The agency says applications will be processed in the order received and will prioritize those facing evictions.

"To date, Texas Rent Relief has served more than 316,000 households affected by the pandemic. We continue to see a strong need for assistance, and eviction filings statewide have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. We’re thankful for the opportunity to re-open the application portal for two weeks to help more Texas tenants and landlords," TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said in a news release. "Funding is limited, so anyone who needs help paying their rent and utility bills should review the program requirements now, gather all the necessary paperwork ahead of time, and be ready to apply on March 14."

Eligible families will be able to apply by visiting TexasRentRelief.com or calling the TRR call center at (833)989-7368.

Applicants will be notified if additional information is needed, and failure to respond will delay the application review and timeline for approved payments, officials say.

The agency says those facing eviction should seek legal assistance, attend their eviction hearing and stay in communication with their landlord and the court. For information about your options or to seek free or low-cost legal assistance, you can call (855)270-7655 or visit https://texaslawhelp.org/eviction-referral