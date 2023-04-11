At a time when everyone seems like they're getting divorced, there are some out there in Texas who are seeing things through!

A recent survey by BetTexas.com looked at data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) to determine the states with the highest and lowest divorce rates, which only included 46 states. The figures for the divorce rate are per 1,000 women in 2021, the latest year for which the data has been compiled by the Center.

The findings led researchers to rank Texas 44th out of the 46 states. The report claims Texas' divorce rate is 1.5 per 1,000, citing the NCHS while ranking the state in the middle for marriages at 5.8 per 1,000.

Some of the main reasons for divorce cited in the report were due to "lack of commitment," infidelity," and "too much conflict, arguing."

"A big reason for Texas ranking so low in divorces might have something to do with how expensive it can be," the report's author, Douglas Pits wrote. "So it seems that in Texas, either married couples have been doing a better job of getting along or economic times make it more sensible to keep trying to work things out."

Illinois and Massachusetts, respectively, had the lowest divorce rates, while Nevada had the highest divorce rate.

For a complete look at the report and how other states compared, click here.