Dating and relationships are hard as it is, and the fear of cheating can only make it worse.

That's why the folks at MyDatingAdviser compiled a list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and narrowed a list of cheating in 200 major cities in America.

The studies looked into factors such as the population's relationship satisfaction i.e., marriage, divorce, and separation rates as well as the population's emotional and physical well-being.

Researchers also examined the number of venues to meet for an affair and the volume of searches on Google for affair/hookup websites.

It probably goes without saying, but, full disclosure: cheaters are everywhere and infidelity can happen anywhere.

"And for what it’s worth, cheating comes in many forms and may look different for one person than it would for another," researchers said in the report. "It can happen in marriages, emotionally, and just because of sudden circumstances…that have little to do with that person’s current relationship."

The findings compiled showed in the top 10 Most Unfaithful Cities in America, three cities in Texas were ranked consecutively, with Houston ranked the third most, before Fort Worth at second, and Dallas ranked the most unfaithful.

On the flip side, two Texas cities made the top 10 Most Faithful Cities. Laredo was ranked as the 5th most faithful, and McAllen was named the 9th.

For additional information and to see how other cities compared, click here.