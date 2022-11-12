If you've ever wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle, then a recent survey showed Texas to be one of the ideal spots to do just that.

According to LawnStarter, Texas was ranked 2nd in their 2023's Best States to Live Off The Grid. Iowa took the crown as the very best state to live off the grid, while New Jersey ranked very last.

All 50 states were compared based on farmland, the legality of self-generated utilities, and the availability of renewable energy. Climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals were also examined.

Its findings showed Texas to have the best sustainability of electricity, water, and projected growth for solar installations.

For more information and how other states fared comparatively, click here.