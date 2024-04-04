Rocky Anthony Gamez, a confirmed gang member, was sentenced in Montgomery County for dealing drugs.

Gamez, 45, was handed a guilty verdict on March 21 and was sentenced on April 2 by Judge Patty Maginnis to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

During the trial, ADA Megan Martin presented evidence detailing Gamez's arrest by Specialist Rodgers of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 12, 2022.

Gamez was arrested for a misdemeanor offense, but while preparing to have his car towed, Rodgers found a firearm along with a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The evidence strongly suggested Gamez's intent to distribute the drugs, including fentanyl.

While investigating, officials discovered Gamez was a member of the Mexican Mafia, a Texas prison gang.

Rocky Gamez

Following a swift deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Gamez. Subsequently, during the punishment phase, Gamez's extensive criminal history was examined, which included prior felony convictions for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Manufacturing/Delivering of a Controlled Substance.

Testimonies from more than seven witnesses shed light on additional concerns about Gamez's behavior, including pending domestic violence charges against his wife and an incident involving narcotics possession while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

The judge sentenced Gamez to 40 years for each charge, to be served concurrently.