Texans will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 28, for the Primary Runoff Election.

Voters will select either the Democratic or Republican candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

The races on the ballot will be those in which no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary. The two candidates who got the most votes in the primary will go head-to-head.

If you voted in the March 5 primary earlier this year, then you can only vote in the runoff for the party you selected then.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in the May 28 Primary Runoff Election.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

- Your name and county

- Your Voter Unique Identifier

- Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website can also provide you with other helpful information like your polling locations and sample ballots.

In order to vote in the runoff, you must have been registered to vote by April 29, 2024.

Voting locations in Southeast Texas

Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Colorado County | Fort Bend County | Grimes County | Galveston County | Harris County | Jackson County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | San Jacinto County | Waller County | Washington County | Walker County | Wharton County

Sample ballots: What's on the May 28 ballot?

