It's election time for Texas, which means Texans across the state, including here in the Houston area, will cast their votes to determine the General Election ballot for Nov. 5.

Early voting is open now and will close on Friday, May 24. The official day to vote is Tuesday, May 28. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

KEEP UP WITH ELECTION COVERAGE

Voters in Harris County and other surrounding counties will have the chance to select their party nominations for state and local offices. You can only vote for those running in your preferred party, Democrat or Republican.

Here is what to expect on the ballot in various races across the Houston area. Please note, that there may be more races on your ballot as races will vary depending on where the voter lives.

TEXAS

Texas State Senate District 15 - DEMOCRATIC

This seat used to belong to Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

Molly Cook

Jarvis Johnson

Texas State House District 21 - REPUBLICAN

Phelan is the current Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Dade Phelan

David Covey

Texas State House District 29 - REPUBLICAN

Jeffrey Barry

Lex Kamkar

Texas State House District 76 - REPUBLICAN

Summara Kanwal

Lea Simmons

Texas State House District 139 - DEMOCRATIC

Charlene Johnson

Angie Thibodeaux

Texas State House District 146 - DEMOCRATIC

Shawn Thierry

Lauren Simmons

14th Circuit of Appeals Pl. 3 - DEMOCRATIC

Velda Renta Faulkner

Jerry Zimmerer

HARRIS COUNTY

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector - DEMOCRATIC

Annette Ramirez

Desiree Broadnax

486th District Court Judge - DEMOCRATIC

Vivian King

Gemayel "G" Haynes

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 - DEMOCRATIC

Jerome Moore

Jerry Rodriguez

See what's on your ballot in Harris County.

FORT BEND COUNTY

387th District Court Judge - DEMOCRATIC

Oscar Telefair III

Jamie Kaye Jordan

Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3 - REPUBLICAN

Ali Sheikhani

Aqeel Virk

Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chair - DEMOCRATIC

Jennifer Cantu

Fred G. Taylor

See what's on your ballot in Fort Bend County.

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 1 - REPUBLICAN

Jay Burridge

David Thacker

See what's on your ballot in Brazoria County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Sheriff - REPUBLICAN

Rand Henderson

Wesley Doolittle

See what's on your ballot in Montgomery County.