Texas runoff elections: What's on my ballot in Houston-area elections?
Texas - It's election time for Texas, which means Texans across the state, including here in the Houston area, will cast their votes to determine the General Election ballot for Nov. 5.
Early voting is open now and will close on Friday, May 24. The official day to vote is Tuesday, May 28. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Voters in Harris County and other surrounding counties will have the chance to select their party nominations for state and local offices. You can only vote for those running in your preferred party, Democrat or Republican.
Here is what to expect on the ballot in various races across the Houston area. Please note, that there may be more races on your ballot as races will vary depending on where the voter lives.
TEXAS
Texas State Senate District 15 - DEMOCRATIC
This seat used to belong to Houston Mayor John Whitmire.
- Molly Cook
- Jarvis Johnson
Texas State House District 21 - REPUBLICAN
Phelan is the current Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
- Dade Phelan
- David Covey
Texas State House District 29 - REPUBLICAN
- Jeffrey Barry
- Lex Kamkar
Texas State House District 76 - REPUBLICAN
- Summara Kanwal
- Lea Simmons
Texas State House District 139 - DEMOCRATIC
- Charlene Johnson
- Angie Thibodeaux
Texas State House District 146 - DEMOCRATIC
- Shawn Thierry
- Lauren Simmons
14th Circuit of Appeals Pl. 3 - DEMOCRATIC
- Velda Renta Faulkner
- Jerry Zimmerer
HARRIS COUNTY
Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector - DEMOCRATIC
- Annette Ramirez
- Desiree Broadnax
486th District Court Judge - DEMOCRATIC
- Vivian King
- Gemayel "G" Haynes
Harris County Constable Precinct 5 - DEMOCRATIC
- Jerome Moore
- Jerry Rodriguez
See what's on your ballot in Harris County.
FORT BEND COUNTY
387th District Court Judge - DEMOCRATIC
- Oscar Telefair III
- Jamie Kaye Jordan
Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3 - REPUBLICAN
- Ali Sheikhani
- Aqeel Virk
Fort Bend County Democratic Party Chair - DEMOCRATIC
- Jennifer Cantu
- Fred G. Taylor
See what's on your ballot in Fort Bend County.
BRAZORIA COUNTY
Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 1 - REPUBLICAN
- Jay Burridge
- David Thacker
See what's on your ballot in Brazoria County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Montgomery County Sheriff - REPUBLICAN
- Rand Henderson
- Wesley Doolittle