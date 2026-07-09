The Brief A Powerball ticket sold in Bastrop won $1 million. It matched all five of the white ball numbers in Wednesday's drawing. The next drawing is Saturday.



Check your ticket! Someone in Texas won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

$1 million Powerball ticket

According to the Texas Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K #2741595 located at 1483 W SH 71 in Bastrop.

The quick pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize, was not selected.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 37, 43, 55, and the Powerball was 18.

What you can do:

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

Jackpot rises for next drawing

What's next:

No one won the jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday, and the jackpot has increased to an estimated $457 million.