This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Texas, survey finds

So if you want to know how much money you need to make to be happy in Texas, the short answer is quite a bit, according to a survey.

A survey that was completed by Purdue University and GoBankingRates found that you need a minimum annual salary of $96,705.

The survey said, "Residents of the Longhorn State are fond of saying "everything’s big in Texas," but that definitely doesn’t include prices. The cost of living there is over 10% below the national average."

The survey added that residents can find a state of emotional well-being for $55,260 in Texas.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study’s authors in the journal.

"It’s important to keep in mind, though, that "happiness" is subjective. The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person," GoBankingRates said.

According to the survey, the state with the highest minimum salary to be happy was Hawaii at $202,965 while the state with the lowest minimum salary was Mississippi at $87,465.

GOBankingRates said it determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be happy based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. It also factored in each city’s cost of living index, unemployment rate, as well as property and violent crime rates.