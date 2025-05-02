article

The Brief Election Day is Saturday, May 3, in Texas. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local bond issues, school board seats and other municipal positions are up for grabs.



In Texas, the May Joint and Special Election is an opportunity for voters to participate in local governance by selecting officials such as city council members, school board trustees, and other municipal representatives.

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025. Here's what you need to know.

Am I registered to vote?

In order to vote in Texas, you must be 18 years or older and be registered to vote.

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the May 3 election was April 3.

What you can do:

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

Election Day Voting locations

Any registered voter may vote in-person on Election Day in the county where they are registered.

Some Texas counties allow voters to go to any polling location in that county, but some require voters to visit an assigned precinct.

Click the link below or visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website to find polling locations available to you.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Brazoria County | Fort Bend County | Galveston County | Harris County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Wharton County

When are polls open on Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

How long is the wait at Harris County polls?

As you head to your polling location, you may want to know how long the wait is.

Well, we've got that figured out for you thanks to HarrisVotes.com.

Click here to view the current wait times.

What's on the ballot?

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Looking for the number of people who have cast their ballot already?

The Texas Secretary of State has a breakdown of how many voters have gone to the polls to cast their ballot during early voting.

Click here to view additional information.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .