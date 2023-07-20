Texas man sentenced for producing child sex abuse material

article

A Port Isabel, Texas, man has been sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material following a Homeland Security Investigations investigation, authorities said.

According to a release, 24-year-old Javier Garza Jr was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty in July 2022.

According to court documents, the investigation began after Garza’s girlfriend discovered child sexual abuse material on Garza’s cell phone. She quickly recognized the child in the videos as her own three-year-old daughter and contacted authorities. HSI ultimately found videos of child pornography on Garza’s cell phone. The investigation revealed he had recorded himself sexually abusing the minor child.

"Garza is the definition of a monster," said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. "He sexually abused a three-year-old little girl — his girlfriend’s daughter — causing severe harm to the most vulnerable amongst us. Thankfully, this deviant is now behind bars. This sentence ensures that Javier Garza will never again exploit a little child."

"This lengthy sentence is a testament to the repugnant nature of child exploitation crimes, particularly the production of child pornography which only perpetuates the trauma endured by victims," said HSI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "HSI agents make it a top priority to protect vulnerable children from victimization by working with their law enforcement partners to investigate predators involved with the possession and distribution of child pornography and ensure they are held accountable for their heinous actions."

Garza remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.