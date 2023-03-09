A man from Laredo admitted to sexually exploiting a child relative in an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and Laredo Police Department.

26-year-old Aaron Negrete pleaded guilty on March 7 in front of U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say they learned an IP address associated with Negrete had posted child sexual abuse material online and started an investigation. On Oct. 12, 2022, officials executed a search warrant at Negrete’s home and found several electronic devices containing child pornography which they seized, then took Negrete into custody.

Reports say Negrete admitted to downloading an app to find material showing child sexual abuse involving a baby and toddler. He also said he recorded himself sexually abusing a child relative and shared the recordings and pictures online.

According to officials, the minor visited Negrete at his home in Laredo to stay. The victim told investigators in more than 50 instances, Negrete forced them to rub his genitals and took naked pictures of them. Negerete told the child to keep it a secret to stop "something bad" from happening, reports say.

Negrete remains in custody as he awaits his sentencing, officials say. The 26-year-old faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison with the maximum sentence being 30 years, according to reports.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Makens of the Southern District of Texas is prosecuting the case.