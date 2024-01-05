A Conroe resident is having a very happy new year after winning a huge scratch ticket prize.

According to Texas Lottery, the resident claimed a $3 million top-prize winning ticket in the 500X Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket game.

The person who claimed the prize elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was sold at Econo-Food Store #2, located at 1000 S. Frazier St., in Conroe.

According to the Texas Lottery, there are four top prizes worth $3 million in the game, and now only two have been claimed.

The Texas Lottery says the overall odds of winning a prize in the game are one in 3.20, which includes break-even prizes. One scratch ticket costs $50.