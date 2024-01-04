Houston resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

One Houston resident is a millionaire after claiming a top prize winning ticket from a scratch ticket game, Texas Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket from the game, $1,000,000 Crossword, was sold at Sunny's Citgo, located at 8401 Long Point Road in Houston.

Lottery officials said this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $152.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.