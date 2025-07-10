Texas flooding: Harris County Sheriff's Office collecting supplies for Kerr County victims

The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is filling a trailer with essential supplies for people impacted by the Kerr County flood. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any HCSO District Substation. Deadline to donate is July 15 at 4 p.m.



After seeing the damage from the Kerr County flood firsthand, the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is accepting donations to help the people who were impacted.

Kerr County flood: HSCO taking donations

What they're saying:

According to HCSO social media posts, the sheriff's office is collecting essential supplies to put in a 53-foot trailer.

The essentials include items such as hygiene products, meal cans with pop-tops, cleaning products, batteries and flashlights, and baby products.

Those who wish to donate can do so Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at any HCSO District Substation:

District 1: Spring - 6831 Cypresswood Drive

District 2: Humble - 7900 Will Clayton Parkway

District 3: Houston - 14350 Wallisville Road

District 4: Houston - 16715 Clay Road

District 5: Tomball - 23828 Tomball Parkway

The deadline for donation drop-offs is Tuesday, July 15, at 4 p.m.

Kerr County flood: July 10 updates

What we know:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, July 10, Kerr County officials reported 96 deaths, including 36 children, following the July 4 flash floods.

About 160 people are known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

The death tolls from Travis, Kendall, Burnet, Willliamson, and Tom Green counties brings the total number for Texas to over 170.