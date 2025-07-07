Texas flooding: Donation drives in Houston-area for Kerr County

The Brief Houston organizations have planned donation drives to collect essential supplies for Kerr County flood victims. Multiple drives will be going on all this week for you to drop off items.



Houston-area organizations and groups are coming together to collect essential supplies needed for those impacted by the deadly Kerr County flooding.

Kerr County residents have already begun uniting to support ongoing recovery efforts and now Houston residents are coming together to offer support during this tragic time.

SUGGESTED: Texas flooding: Kerr County community comes together amid deadly flooding

Texas Flooding donation drives in Houston

Mud Puppy Enterprises

A veteran- and first-responder-owned moving, hauling, and equipment and party rental company says they are inviting everyone to fill their box truck with essentials for flood victims. It will be a weeklong drive.

Crews will pick up all donations on Thursday afternoon and deliver directly to Kerr County on Friday, July 11.

When: Monday, July 7 through Thursday, July 10 at noon (during business hours)

Where:

– Oh My Jane Boutique, 535 Tovrea Rd, Alvin, TX

– Adams Homes Model Homes in Angleton, Texas City, & Dickinson

– Adams Homes Corporate Headquarters, 1085 Hercules Ave, Webster, TX

– Generator Service Center, 4709 S Highway 36, Rosenberg, TX

Items Needed

Bottled water, protein bars, pop-top canned meals, baby food & formula

Diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream

New socks & underwear (all sizes), lightweight blankets & towels

Toiletries: toothbrush & toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine hygiene products

Cleanup supplies: heavy-duty trash bags, bleach, gloves, scrub brushes, laundry detergent

Flashlights & AA/AAA/D batteries (taped or in original packaging)

Kids’ morale-boosters: small toys, coloring books, puzzles, card/board games

Pet food (dog & cat) and cat litter

Gift cards for groceries, fuel, or home-repair stores

For those donating, you are asked to follow these guidelines:

• Please sort and label donations by category (e.g., "Hygiene," "Kids’ Toys") whenever possible.

• All hygiene and food items must be new, sealed, and within expiration dates.

• Clothing, linens, and toys should be clean, smoke-free, and pet-hair-free.

• We cannot accept perishable foods, prescription medications, or used mattresses.

Together for Texas: Emergency Flood Donation Drive

Houston Millennials, Hearts of Grace, SGIA, VFW 8790, Finally by Faith, Hoodies for Healing, and World Youth Foundation, and others have come together to collect essential supplies for flood survivors. All collected donations will be hand-delivered directly into the impacted community at the request of The Salvation Army to ensure they reach families most in need.

When: Daily donation drop off will be from 3 to 9 p.m., every day through Thursday

Where: VFW Post 8790, 1560 VFW Way, Houston, TX

Volunteers can pick-up donations from community members unable to deliver them. If you are interested in volunteer, want to arrange a donation pick-up, or want to donate online, click here.

FOX Texas flooding support

Snap this QR code to jump to the donation page

FOX has donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, and is encouraging viewers to help those impacted by the disaster.

A donation supports relief and rebuilding efforts.

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .