The Brief Amidst the heartbreak of devastating Central Texas flooding, Kerr County residents are uniting to support victims and ongoing recovery efforts. Coaches from a nearby school district and local business owners are organizing aid, with one planning a benefit concert to help those affected by the disaster. Residents recall the emotional scenes of freshly rescued, wet individuals, emphasizing the shared grief and the community's immediate compassionate response.



Kerr County was devastated by flooding starting early Friday morning. At least 68 people in the county have been confirmed dead and there are still several who are considered missing.

The loss of life is heartbreaking for everyone in the community, but it's compassion found in between the heartbreak that allows the heart to start the healing process.

Kerr County comes together

Coaches from a nearby school district came together to help their neighbors in Hunt and Ingram.

They weren't alone.

Fidel Campbell, who works at a hotel in Kerrville, teamed up with two business owners to put together a benefit concert.

Residents recall devastation

What they're saying:

"Friday was a very emotional day. That was rough. Seeing people come in, freshly rescued, with their children still in pajamas, wet, no shoes," said Campbell. "Everybody's on the verge of tears."

"It's a tragedy, man, and you just feel so helpless and give what you can, do what you can. If you give someone a hug and a prayer, do it," said Deron Hock, who spent Sunday volunteering.

Texas Deadly Flooding

The backstory:

At least 79 people across the state have died in connection to the devastating flooding across Texas, which started early in the morning on July 4.

Several other people are still missing, including 10 young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic in Hunt.

Officials would not put a number on the people believed to be missing, saying that several people were visiting the area for the Fourth of July.

How you can help

