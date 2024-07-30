A Texas woman is hoping the public can help find her grandson's missing prosthetic leg which was lost in the ocean.

The grandmother, Monica Swindall, posted on Facebook saying her 9-year-old grandson is special needs and received the prosthetic as a gift.

During a beach trip on July 29, the prosthetic was lost near 61st Street near Beachfront Palms, the family said. They were on a vacation from Waco.

Galveston Metal Detecting Services are actively helping with the search.

Swindall says she has reached out to another organization to see if they can begin a new prosthetic for the young boy. The family hopes to get a new leg for the 9-year-old before he returns to school. They are looking for a wheelchair to use temporarily.

Anyone who finds the prosthetic is asked to reach out to Galveston Beach Patrol at 409-763-4769.

At this time, Swindall says the family has not started a GoFundMe and if the public comes across one, it is not approved by the family.