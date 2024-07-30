Texas grandmother asks for help locating grandson's missing prosthetic leg
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A Texas woman is hoping the public can help find her grandson's missing prosthetic leg which was lost in the ocean.
The grandmother, Monica Swindall, posted on Facebook saying her 9-year-old grandson is special needs and received the prosthetic as a gift.
During a beach trip on July 29, the prosthetic was lost near 61st Street near Beachfront Palms, the family said. They were on a vacation from Waco.
Galveston Metal Detecting Services are actively helping with the search.
Courtesy of Monica Swindall
Swindall says she has reached out to another organization to see if they can begin a new prosthetic for the young boy. The family hopes to get a new leg for the 9-year-old before he returns to school. They are looking for a wheelchair to use temporarily.
Anyone who finds the prosthetic is asked to reach out to Galveston Beach Patrol at 409-763-4769.
At this time, Swindall says the family has not started a GoFundMe and if the public comes across one, it is not approved by the family.