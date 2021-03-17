Texas Governor seeking answers from Biden Administration regarding 'crisis at the border'

On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in Dallas to demand answers from the Biden administration about what he calls a crisis at the border.



"What we are seeing now is far more unaccompanied children making their way to places, like here in Dallas or other parts of the state," said Abbott.



Abbott said that unlike years before, the state is seeing a big increase in the number of children.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



He says 1,000 more DPS officers and agents have been dispatched.



"The number of children we see right now will be a tiny fraction of what we will see in the coming months."



A big concern for the governor with the influx of children and women coming over, an increase in human smuggling and trafficking.



Operation Lone Star at the border has now been expanded to address this issue.



The Biden administration will now house these children in convention centers thought out the state.



Up to 3,000 are expected to be sent to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Dallas for up to 90 days.



The state is now asking for access in.



Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, an immigrant led civil rights organization in Houston, says it’s not atypical to see an influx after the changing of an administration.



"Unfortunately, it being played off and is becoming politically charged," said Espinosa.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Espinosa tells FOX26, many times human traffickers promise a better life in the U.S. and instant papers. And many times, those coming over already have a loved one living in the U.S.



There are similar housing sites are in Carrizo Springs, Texas and Midland, Texas.