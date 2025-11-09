Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launches 2026 re-election campaign

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in 2026, officially launching his re-election campaign under the slogan "Let’s Roll." He framed his bid as a continuation of the "Texas model," highlighting economic growth, job creation, and conservative priorities like border security and tax cuts. If he wins, Abbott will become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, setting up what is expected to be a high-profile race.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday night that he will seek a fourth term in 2026, unveiling his re-election campaign under the slogan "Let’s Roll."

The 'Texas Model'

What we know:

Speaking before a packed crowd in Houston, Abbott framed his bid as a continuation of what he called the "Texas model", emphasizing low taxes, job growth and conservative social policies. The event, billed as a "Future of Texas" announcement, marked the official launch of his campaign.

"Texas is not just another state. It’s our home. Our heritage. Texas is the heartbeat of this land we call America," Abbott said. "As Texans, we will defend this state with every fiber of our being. We will protect what we built, finish what we started, and lead Texas into its glorious future."

Abbott highlighted the state’s economic growth under his administration, noting Texas’ economy now ranks as the eighth largest in the world. He also pointed to record job creation, property tax cuts and education reforms, including expanded school choice and increased teacher pay.

Property Tax Reform Plan

What they're saying:

According to Abbott’s campaign, the governor also pledged to win back Harris County and defend "the promise of Texas" through a bold new property tax reform plan.

As part of the proposal, Abbott said he aims to rein in rising property appraisals and give Texas homeowners greater control over local tax rates. He reiterated that property taxes are imposed by local governments, not the state, and called for limits on local rate increases.

"It’s time to drive a stake through the heart of local property tax hikes for good," Abbott said. "We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities, put the power with the people, and put an end to out-of-control property taxes in Texas."

The Republican governor, who has been in office since 2015, reiterated his commitment to border security, law enforcement, and limiting the role of local governments in raising property taxes. "As Texans, we will defend this state with every fiber of our being. We will protect what we built. We will finish what we started. We will lead Texas into its glorious future," Abbott said.

"And that's why tonight, I'm here to announce I am running for re-election as your governor for the great state of Texas."

Dig deeper:

Abbott, who has served as governor since 2015, said his campaign would also focus on defending Texas’ "culture, heritage, and values" from what he described as "radical Democrats" attempting to turn the state blue.

"What we have in Texas is precious, but it can all be destroyed in one bad election," Abbott said. "Make no mistake: Democrats want that election to be this election. We will defend this great state and leave our children and grandchildren a Texas that is safer, stronger, freer, and more prosperous than ever before."

Abbott’s speech also included personal reflections on his recovery in Houston after the accident that left him paralyzed. He described Texas as "the heartbeat of America" and urged supporters to "keep Texas Texas."

Road to 2026

What's next:

If Abbott wins re-election in 2026, he would become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, surpassing former Gov. Rick Perry’s 14-year tenure. Another victory would cement Abbott’s influence over the state’s political landscape and further shape Republican priorities on border policy, education, and taxation heading into the next decade.

Abbott’s announcement sets up what is expected to be a high-profile race in 2026, as Democrats look to challenge the state’s longest-serving governor in nearly a century.