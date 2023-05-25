Texas gas prices see a slight increase as Memorial Day weekend approaches on Monday.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average is $3.13 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. This price is five cents more per gallon than it was last week and $1.12 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

With Memorial Day coming up next week, Texas roadways and gas stations are expected to be very busy and AAA predicts three million Texans will drive 50 miles or more for the holiday.

The report from AAA says prices will likely fluctuate due to the holiday as the demand for fuel increases as millions are traveling for the weekend.

"While gas prices are up slightly in Texas going into Memorial Day weekend, regular unleaded fuel remains more than a dollar cheaper compared to one year ago," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Price fluctuations remain possible due to busy holiday demand, as this is expected to be Texas’ second-highest Memorial Day travel volume on record."

According to AAA Gas Prices, Texas drivers are paying the third lowest gas price average in the nation. This year will be the second highest retail of gas prices Texans have paid in the last 5 years. Fuel prices were under $3 per gallon until last yet when Russia invaded Ukraine, causing prices to soar.

