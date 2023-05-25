No fishing license? That's no problem on Free Fishing Day.

On June 3, you can fish in any public water body in Texas without a fishing license.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Free Fishing Day is held on the first Saturday in June every year. Texas Parks and Wildlife says it's an opportunity for people to try fishing for the first time.

If you want to take the family out for a day of fishing but don't quite know where to start, you can find a list of Texas public waters by clicking here.

SUGGESTED: Video shows 11-foot alligator wrangled in Missouri City neighborhood

Texas Parks and Wildlife allows fishing without a license year-round at Texas state parks. You do still have to pay park entry fees, an other fishing regulations still apply. For more details on the program visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website here.