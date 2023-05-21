Cornealous Greigg Jr. said he was driving just seconds from his home on Glen Lake Lane near Crown Valley Drive in Missouri City when he saw a strange glare on the side of the road and stopped to investigate.

"I think it was the reflection because alligators have a distinct reflection from their eyes," Greigg said.

And it's a good thing he took a second look because what he saw was an 11-foot, 1,200-pound alligator prowling through his neighborhood.

"A lot of our neighbors walk their dogs, they run, walk by reading books and the worse thing to do is wake up in the morning and there's an alligator at your front door," said Greigg.

According to the experts, what Greigg did after he spotted that gator was the right thing to do.

"I did not get out the car, I dialed 911 and I said I don't know if this is an emergency, but I said there's an alligator walking down the street and he's pretty big," he explained.

A wrangler came out about one hour later, at one-point Greigg says the alligator's tail hit the wrangler in the chest. After about three hours he was able to successfully remove that gator from their community.

Greigg and his wife say this wasn't their first run-in with a gator they showed these images of one in their swimming pool not long ago, and they doubt it'll be the last.

"We see these animals pretty often, if you don't mess with him, he won't mess with you," said Greigg.

If you see an alligator in your yard or your community, you should keep your distance and call the authorities.