The remains believed to be a woman who has been missing for 25 years have been located, Texas EquuSearch officials said.

According to Texas EquuSearch, 34-year-old Kimberly Langwell went missing in July 1999 and was feared to have been in danger.

Officials said Texas EquuSearch conducted a search for Kimberly in 2003 to no avail.

Dispite the search, Kimberly's family continued searching for answers.

On Thursday, June 13, Tim Miller, Founder and Executive Director of Texas EquuSearch was called upon by the Beaumont Police Department to assist in an active search for Kimberly based on new information.

According to a release, upon arrival and initial assessment, Miller requested the assistance of ground penetrating radar systems.

Kimberly Langwell (Source: Texas EquuSearch)

Then within minutes, officials said an area of interest was determined, and ultimately, human remains were found at the location.

Although positive identification is to be confirmed, the family of Kimberly Langwell will finally have some answers and may be able to start a new grieving process as they bring their beloved Kimberly home.

In a statement, Miller thanked the Beaumont Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their continued trust in Texas EquuSearch to assist in the recovery of Kimberly after 25 years.

Officials said it is humbling and a great responsibility that is never taken lightly.

