Texas election 2025: Houston-area voting guide: Polling locations, what's on ballot
HOUSTON - Texans will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 4, to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.
Here’s a guide to where, when and how to cast your vote in Houston and Southeast Texas.
Texas polling locations
What time are polls open in Texas?
Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Where do I vote?
In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.
Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
What's on the Ballot? Find your sample ballot
In Texas, everyone will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments, but ballots may look different by county or precinct due to local elections.
Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.
Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.
- Austin County sample ballot
- Brazoria County sample ballot
- Chambers County sample ballot
- Colorado County sample ballot
- Fort Bend County sample ballot
- Grimes County sample ballot
- Galveston County sample ballot
- Harris County sample ballot
- Jackson County sample ballot
- Liberty County sample ballot
- Matagorda County sample ballot
- Montgomery County sample ballot
- Polk County sample ballot
- San Jacinto County sample ballot
- Waller County sample ballot
- Washington County sample ballot
- Walker County sample ballot
- Wharton County sample ballot
Am I registered to vote?
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.
You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.
In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.
Do I need an ID to vote?
In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Can you vote with an expired ID?
If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.
For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.
How to report voting issues
If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.
To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.