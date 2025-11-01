The Brief Nov. 4 is Election Day in Texas. Texas voters will cast vote on state constitutional amendments and local races. Here's how and where to vote in Houston and Southeast Texas.



Texans will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 4, to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

Here’s a guide to where, when and how to cast your vote in Houston and Southeast Texas.

Texas polling locations

What time are polls open in Texas?

Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Where do I vote?

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations

Featured article

What's on the Ballot? Find your sample ballot

In Texas, everyone will be able to vote on state constitutional amendments, but ballots may look different by county or precinct due to local elections.

Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the Nov. 4 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 6.

Do I need an ID to vote?

(Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov.



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.