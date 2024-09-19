The Brief A Houston man was arrested after 16 illegal immigrants were found inside a trailer he was driving. The immigrants were discovered in a concealed space within the trailer, without proper ventilation. The driver was charged with 16 counts of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death.



16 illegal immigrants were found inside a trailer that was being driven by a Houston man, authorities said.

The discovery was made on Monday in Kenedy County on U.S. Highway 77.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Officials said during the stop, the driver, Anthony Jhonson of Houston, consented to a search of the trailer.

During the search, officials said troopers discovered a false wall and behind that wall were 16 illegal immigrants crammed inside a small compartment with no air ventilation.

Jhonson was arrested and charged with 16 counts of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death.

All 16 illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol, officials said.