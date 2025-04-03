The Brief Wind advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday Humid with near record highs through Friday Slight chance for storms north Wet and stormy Saturday, then much cooler



Today and Friday will bring winds from the south between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30-40 mph, so "hold on to your hat". Then plan ahead, because Saturday is a Storm Alert Day.

Windy and muggy pattern

A wind advisory will once again be in place until 5 p.m. Also, be careful on the highways because high-profile vehicles like 18-wheelers could be pushed by brief wind gusts, so give them plenty of room.

Otherwise, you'll notice summer-like humidity and temperatures that will be close to record highs in the upper 80s. Houston could see record-breaking heat today. Our previous record of 87 degrees was set back in 2023.

Severe weather outbreak for several states

The National Weather Service has issued a 3/5 risk for severe storms and tornadoes for parts of Arkansas and Tennessee. Many other areas from North Texas to D.C. could see large hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes. For our area, there is a slight chance for strong storms closer to Huntsville, College Station and Livingston over the next few days.

Storm Alert Day: Saturday washout, then chilly

For now, plan on rain nearly everywhere in the Houston area on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our viewing area in a 2/5 risk for heavy rain, strong winds, hail and the chance for isolated tornadoes.

A cold front will move in after the rain and it will get chilly. There is no concern for any freezing temperatures as those are extremely rare in April.

Models are showing lows closer to the upper 40s on Sunday and Monday night. That's pretty chilly for springtime.